Olive Ridley hatchlings released into sea at Honnavar

February 11, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Marking the start of the yearly turtle nesting and hatching cycle in Honavar region, the first Olive Ridley hatchlings of the season were successfully released into the sea at Tonka beach near Honnavar in Uttara Kannada district on Friday.

Local fishermen led by Rajesh Tandel and Ramesh Tandel had protected and taken care of the hatchlings and the same were released at the famous nesting beach at Tonka where a lot of Olive Ridley turtles come to lay their eggs every year.

Trustee of Honavar Foundation Sandeep Hegde said that it was a moment of great joy to see the little hatchlings return to the sea after months of protection and care. India’s first tree doctor Vijay Nishant was witness to the momentous occasion and subsequently expressed the thrill of watching the turtle hatchlings being released into the sea on his Facebook wall.

The event was an outcome of collaboration between the Forest Department, local communities and wildlife enthusiasts in preserving this endangered species of Olive Ridley turtles, which are a vulnerable species, and their conservation is crucial for maintaining the delicate balance of marine ecosystems. The olive ridley sea turtle (Lepidochelys olivacea), also known commonly as the Pacific ridley sea turtle, is a species of turtle in the family Cheloniidae. The species is the second-smallest] and most abundant of all sea turtles found in the world. This turtle and the related Kemp’s ridley turtle are best known for their unique synchronised mass nestings called arribadas where thousands of females come together on the same beach to lay eggs.