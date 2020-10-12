Search still on for man washed away in stream

The search operation to trace a man identified as Channabasava who was washed away in a stream in Maski on Sunday morning, is still on as the Police, Fire and Emergency Services personnel and Revenue officials continued their efforts in this direction on Monday evening.

Channabasava was washed away despite the efforts by the officials to rescue him from the middle of the overflowing stream.

Another man, Jaleel, with whom Channabasava had gone to attend to nature’s call and was left stranded after a heavy amount of water from the Maski Dam was discharged into the stream, was rescued with the help of a crane on Sunday.