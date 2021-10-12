Search on poll campaign management firm

Bengaluru

12 October 2021 23:47 IST

Income Tax officials searched the office of Design Boxed, an election campaign management and political communication company, in Bengaluru as part of its investigation.

The company located on Ballari Road is learnt to have been offering digital communication services to several Congress leaders, and assisting Punjab PCC. When the reaction of KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar was sought on the searches, he acknowledged that the company was assisting him, but refuted that the company was looking after his social media handles. “They will answer the I-T officials. I will speak on I-T searches after ascertaining facts,” he added.

