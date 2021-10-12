Karnataka

Search on poll campaign management firm

Income Tax officials searched the office of Design Boxed, an election campaign management and political communication company, in Bengaluru as part of its investigation.

The company located on Ballari Road is learnt to have been offering digital communication services to several Congress leaders, and assisting Punjab PCC. When the reaction of KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar was sought on the searches, he acknowledged that the company was assisting him, but refuted that the company was looking after his social media handles. “They will answer the I-T officials. I will speak on I-T searches after ascertaining facts,” he added.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 12, 2021 11:48:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/search-on-poll-campaign-management-firm/article36974760.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY