Search on for man who cuts off his wife’s nose

Belagavi

11 July 2021 18:54 IST

Dharwad Police have launched a search for a man who fled after cutting off his wife’s nose and assaulting his mother-in-law.

Umesh Gandgudari of Amminbavi village came to his in-law’s house drunk and assualted his wife Geeta. He cut off a part of her nose with a knife on Sunday. He attacked his mother-in-law, Neelavva, who tried to protect her daughter.

After a marital discord, Geeta had moved to her mother’s place. Her husband did not like it. He came to her maternal house and began quarrelling.

Advertising

Advertising

When the police came to know of the offence, they shifted the two victims to a hospital in Dharwad.

The Rural Police have registered a case. A team has been formed to trace the absconding accused, the police said.