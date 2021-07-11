Karnataka

Search on for man who cuts off his wife’s nose

Dharwad Police have launched a search for a man who fled after cutting off his wife’s nose and assaulting his mother-in-law.

Umesh Gandgudari of Amminbavi village came to his in-law’s house drunk and assualted his wife Geeta. He cut off a part of her nose with a knife on Sunday. He attacked his mother-in-law, Neelavva, who tried to protect her daughter.

After a marital discord, Geeta had moved to her mother’s place. Her husband did not like it. He came to her maternal house and began quarrelling.

When the police came to know of the offence, they shifted the two victims to a hospital in Dharwad.

The Rural Police have registered a case. A team has been formed to trace the absconding accused, the police said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 11, 2021 6:54:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/search-on-for-man-who-cuts-off-his-wifes-nose/article35264755.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY