Search on for bodies

The search operation to trace three persons, who reportedly drowned in Yagachi river at Hasuvinahalli in Alur taluk on Tuesday, continued on Wednesday. Till late in the evening, none of the bodies was traced by the Fire and Emergency Services team. Rathan, 21, of Hasuvinahalli, Bhimaraj, 24, and Manu, 22 of Dodda Kanagalu village drowned while swimming in the river on Tuesday afternoon. Alur Police and Fire and Emergency Services team reached the spot to look for the bodies. However, there has been no progress in the search.

Ranganath, District Fire Officer, said that two expert swimmers from Mysuru had joined the team for the search operation. “When they drowned, the river was in spate. It seems the bodies have been washed away. It has been difficult to trace the bodies as the river has been flowing”, he said.

Sakleshpur MLA H.K. Kumaraswamy and others visited the spot and spoke to the families of the youth who drowned. Meanwhile, the villagers raised slogans against the administration for the delay in tracing the bodies.