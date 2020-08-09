Search launchedfor youth whowas washed away

State Disaster Response Force personnel began a search for a young man who was reportedly washed away in the Ballari Nala rivulet near Dummaurubinatti village in Belagavi district on Sunday.

Nagaraj Hebballi (25) went to his field to retrieve his irrigation pumpset that he had connected to the stream on Saturday night. When he did not return, his relatives told the police who alerted SDRF in Gokak. They arrived on the spot and launched a search for him using boats.

The threat of a flood has subsided in most places due to low rainfall and reduced water release from Maharashtra. Water release into the Krishna and its tributaries has reduced to 1.6 lakh cusecs. The inflow and outflow in Alamatti dam was stable at 1.8 lakh cusecs, officers said.