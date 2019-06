Officials of the Anti Corruption Bureau conducted a search in the residence of a professor in the Department of Chemistry, Karnatak University, Kallappa Hosmani on Thursday.

Anti Corruption Bureau Deputy Superintendent of Police Vijaykumar Birasalli said that the officials have seized documents related to 41 acres of land, a three-storeyed building, one housing site, two four-wheelers, one motorcycle, one tractor and 204 grams of gold and are conducting investigation.