Search for rice: Govt. to firm up launch date by weekend after weighing in options and cost

June 21, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

A decision on whether or not it is feasible to launch the Anna Bhagya scheme on July 1, which hangs in the balance after the Food Corporation of India (FCI) declined to supply rice, is likely to be taken by the end of this week based on the success of the search for rice in the country.

Government sources indicated that the State government was hoping to have a clear idea by Friday on the availability and cost of rice from other States and also had sought a quotation from national cooperative agencies such as NAFED and NCCF besides the Kendra Bhandar. “The government is in touch with several States, but a firm commitment has not yet happened,” sources said.

States and cost

While rice is available in Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Punjab, the logistics and the landing cost have become an issue for Karnataka since the government is looking to procure 2.28 lakh tonnes of rice at ₹36.60 a kg, including the transport cost, sources added.

Sources said the worrying factor for Karnataka is the high transport cost, and that even rice procured from Andhra Pradesh would also go beyond the target price of ₹36.60 a kg. “We will weigh in options after getting quotations from three States as well as the national cooperative agencies. The government should be able to take a call by Friday or Saturday after getting quotes.”

Last resort

When asked why the government was not looking at the rice millers in Karnataka to procure the needed quantity, sources said, “The government wants to keep the option of procuring from private players directly as the last resort. Buying from private persons might open a Pandora’s box. We do not want to face any objections or allegations that may arise out of any direct purchase from private players. Also, the cost of rice in Karnataka is higher than ₹36.60 a kg, which is the cost at which the FCI supplies rice to the State.”