Search for leopard continues in Belagavi, people warned against venturing out

After a leopard was sighted in Jadhav Nagar in Belagavi, police have asked people in the western part of the city not to venture out of their homes alone.

The animal was sighted on Friday, August 5, 2022. A construction worker had claimed that it had injured him and had been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. In a tragic aftermath, the worker’s mother died of shock after hearing this news.

On Friday night, the police went from door to door in areas near the TV station and the camp golf court, like Jadhav Nagar, Hanuman Nagar, Hindalaga road and Sainik colony, advising people against going out for night walks or early morning walks in the area. They also asked them not to venture outside alone and to not send children outside.

They also instructed all shops and houses to share their CCTV footage with the police and forest officials to prepare a map of the wild animal’s trail.

Elusive big cat

The leopard was caught for a brief moment on the CCTV of a residential building in Jadhav Nagar. Forest officials are trying to map a route that the animal may have taken, keeping in mind the golf course and the farm lands between the military camp and Hindalaga.

Meanwhile, the search for the elusive big cat continues. A team of animal catchers have been summoned from Gadag. They have kept cages in a few places where the leopard is expected to move around. Forest officials tied stray dogs to lure the leopard into the cages.