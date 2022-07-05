Search for girl continues in Chikkamagaluru

July 05, 2022 18:58 IST

Six-year-old fell into a stream in spate during heavy rains on Monday

The search operation to trace the six-year-old girl, who reportedly fell into a stream near Togaraihanklu near Chikkamagaluru during heavy rains on Monday evening, continued on Tuesday. However, the girl was not found till late in the evening.

Supreetha had fallen into the river while returning home with her brother after school. The Fire and Emergency Service began the search early morning on Tuesday.

“So far, we could not trace her. We will resume the search tomorrow as well. State Disaster Response Force will also join us tomorrow”, K.P.Shashidar, District Fire Officer, told The Hindu on Tuesday.