The search for missing people reportedly buried under rubble at the landslip site near Shirur in Uttara Kannada continued on Monday but without any avail.

Military contingents searched the rubble throughout the day on Monday using the Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) but to no avail.

The military contingents also searched the spot identified by a relief team from Kerala, but no trace of any vehicle was found at the spot.

As the rubble at the landslip site has almost been cleared, the relief teams plan to carry out a search in the adjoining river on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, rainfall has subsided in the district much to the relief of the residents and the authorities.

