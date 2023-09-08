Search committees constituted for appointment of VCs for four State universities

September 08, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Bangalore

The Higher Education Department has constituted search committees headed by former Vice Chancellors (VCs) to appoint VCs of four State universities. This is the first time in four years that the department has constituted committees headed by former VCs.

The term of Prof. P. Subramany Yadapadithaya from Mangalore University, Prof. M. Ramachandragowda from Rani Channamma University, Belagavi, Prof. B.P. Veerabharappa from Kuvempu University, Shivamogga, and Prof. A.S. Subhash from Sri Krishnadevaraya University of Ballary ended recently. Now, these universities are running with in charge Vice Chancellors (VC).

Earlier, the department constituted search committees headed by incumbent VCs against the rules and regulations of the University Grant Commission (UGC). The Forum of Former Vice Chancellors of Karnataka (FVCK) objected to this and wrote a letter to the government to consider former VCs as the heads of the search committees.

Now, the department has appointed former VC Prof. S. Japhet to head the Kuvempu University VC search committee, Prof. Rajasab for Mangalore University, Prof. Hi. Chi. Boralingaiah for Rani Channamma University and Prof. Sabiha Bhimigowda for the Sri Krishnadevaraya University search committee.

Along with this, the department has also appointed three members each to each of the committees, which have to propose three names for each university to the governor in a month.