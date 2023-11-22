Search carried out at houses of 172 history-sheeters in Hubballi-Dharwad; three arrested, weapons seized

November 22, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - HUBBALLI

As part of an exercise to maintain law and order and keep anti-social elements under check, simultaneous search was conducted at houses of 172 history-sheeters in Hubballi Dharwad by the police on Wednesday.

According to a press release issued by the Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissionerate, the search was part of an ongoing exercise to keep anti-social elements under check and also to contain gambling and other unlawful activities.

The special search was carried out in the Hubballi North, South and Dharwad Sub-divisions simultaneously and history-sheeters have been warned against indulging in anti-social activities. They have given undertakings of good behaviour, the press release said.

During the search, lethal weapons were found in the residence of history-sheeter Shanmug Ravindra Gudihal. A case has been registered against him at the Bendigeri Police Station.

The search also helped the police arrest three history-sheeters who were absconding after the issue of arrest warrants against them. All the three were produced before court which remanded them in judicial custody.

This apart, the police have filed cases under Cr.PC against five history-sheeters as a precautionary measure.

The release said that the message that Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissionerate have zero tolerance towards rowdyism and other anti-social activities has been conveyed to history-sheeters. And, if any such unlawful activities are noticed again, strict action will be taken against them, the press release said.