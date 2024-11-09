ADVERTISEMENT

Seaplane demonstration at KRS reservoir put off

Published - November 09, 2024 08:46 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The trial run of the seaplane in the KRS backwaters was believed to have paved the way for the launch of first seaplane operations in the State. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The proposed demonstration of seaplane at KRS reservoir near here scheduled for Sunday has been put off.

A statement from the office of Deputy Commissioner, Mandya, said a demonstration of the seaplane under the directions of the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation scheduled to be held at 9.15 a.m. on Sunday at KRS reservoir near Venugopalaswamy Temple has been put off owing to technical reasons.

It may be mentioned here that the trial run of the seaplane in the KRS backwaters was believed to have paved the way for the launch of first seaplane operations in the State.

The Mandya district administration had made elaborate arrangements to welcome the crew of the seaplane at KRS reservoir.

The launch of seaplane operations is expected to give a major boost to tourism in the region.

