 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Seaplane demonstration at KRS reservoir put off

Published - November 09, 2024 08:46 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
The trial run of the seaplane in the KRS backwaters was believed to have paved the way for the launch of first seaplane operations in the State.

The trial run of the seaplane in the KRS backwaters was believed to have paved the way for the launch of first seaplane operations in the State. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The proposed demonstration of seaplane at KRS reservoir near here scheduled for Sunday has been put off.

A statement from the office of Deputy Commissioner, Mandya, said a demonstration of the seaplane under the directions of the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation scheduled to be held at 9.15 a.m. on Sunday at KRS reservoir near Venugopalaswamy Temple has been put off owing to technical reasons.

It may be mentioned here that the trial run of the seaplane in the KRS backwaters was believed to have paved the way for the launch of first seaplane operations in the State.

The Mandya district administration had made elaborate arrangements to welcome the crew of the seaplane at KRS reservoir.

The launch of seaplane operations is expected to give a major boost to tourism in the region.

Published - November 09, 2024 08:46 pm IST

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mysore / tourism / water

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.