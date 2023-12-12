SDPI’s two-day national executive meet begins in Mysuru

December 12, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - MYSURU

A two-day national executive meeting of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) began in Mysuru on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the meeting, SDPI national president M.K. Faizy emphasized the need for bringing about more meaningful cohesiveness among the partners of INDIA alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. He said the meeting would not only review the recently-held Assembly elections in the country, but also discuss the way forward to next Lok Sabha elections.

He added that the Opposition parties in the country led by the Congress had not faced the Assembly elections seriously. Though the INDIA alliance gave hope to the country after holding two or three meetings, it was unable to prove itself on the ground during the elections.

He said the Congress party was gripped by over-confidence over its win in Karnataka and blind to the ground-realities in other states, where assembly elections were held. “The INDIA alliance partners were not brought to the campaign in these states. They failed to send a message about a movement against the BJP. It was not a victory of the BJP. It was the loss of the Congress party,” he said.

A host of SDPI’s leadership including Elyaz Thumbay, Majeed Faizy, Sharfuddin and Mohammed Shafi are attending the national meet in Mysuru.

Meanwhile, an interaction meeting of SDPI workers and supporters with the party’s national leaders was also scheduled during the two-day meet, said SDPI’s Karnataka unit president Abdul Majeed.