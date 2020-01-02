SDPI urges Centre to stop NPR, NRC processes

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has urged the Union government to immediately stop the processes pertaining to the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizenship (NRC).

Addressing presspersons here on Thursday, State president of SDPI Iliyas Mohammad Thumbi strongly condemned the police firing in Mangaluru and alleged that it was the police who were responsible for the death of two persons.

He said that the police atrocities against protesters had increased only in BJP-ruled States and demanded an independent inquiry by a High Court judge into the Mangaluru firing incident in which two persons lost their lives.

He said that there were several loose ends in the police story about the incidents leading to the firing and only a thorough inquiry would bring out the truth and ensure justice to the families of the persons killed.

Taking exception to the State government’s decision on withholding the compensation announced earlier to the families of the deceased, Mr. Iliyas termed it an inhumane act and added it was an insult to the State too.

He said that the SDPI, along with like-minded parties and organisations, will continue its agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the NRC and would not relent unless the Union government withdrew the Act.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre, Mr. Iliyas alleged that the CAA, the NRC, and the NPR were conspiracies to impose the Hindutva agenda on the country.

To a query, he said that it was not just the SDPI, but also members of different organisations and people from different walks of life who were opposing the Centre’s move.

Pointing out that there were contradictions in what Mr. Modi had told about CAA and NRC, and what Home Minister Amit Shah claimed, he asked whom should the people believe.

“Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath speaks about revenge against protesters, which is a very dangerous trend,” he said.

To a another query, he said that the Centre’s move had put the unity and diversity of the country in danger and it was highly condemnable that efforts were being made to undermine the Constitution of the country.

He clarified that the protests against the CAA, the NRC, and the NPR would continue till its logical end.