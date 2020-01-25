SDPI seeks Home Minister’s resignation

Ashraf M., leader of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), on Friday sought the resignation of Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai for suddenly declaring Aditya Rao, involved in planting a bomb at the Mangaluru airport, as a mentally ill person, which he termed, was a part of well thought-out conspiracy.

Addressing presspersons here, Mr. Ashraf said that similar statements had been made by other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, which was unfortunate.

Earlier, the entire effort of a section of the media, especially some television channels, was to portray the Muslim community in a negative light without any cross-checking of facts. Now, this section of media was swallowing the establishment’s versions on Aditya Rao’s role without any questions, he said.