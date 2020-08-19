SDPI seeks action against former Minister

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has urged Chikkamagaluru police to register a case against former Minister D.N. Jeevaraj and other BJP leaders for ‘falsely’ blaming the SDPI for the recent incident of ‘placing a cloth’ on Adi Sankaracharya’s statue in Sringeri. “The BJP leaders attempted to disturb the harmony and instigate violence by making baseless allegations against the SDPI and one particular community,” leaders of SDPI said in a press conference in Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday.

Afsar Kodlipet, state secretary of SDPI, said that Mr. Jeevaraj and his followers put pressure on the police to arrest SDPI workers in the town alleging that it was their act. They also threatened the police of untoward incidents if SDPI workers were not arrested, he alleged . Yielding to the pressure, the police kept three youths in police custody one day, for no reason, he said.

The police, during the investigation, found that one Milind committed the crime. “This was unearthed because of the CCTV cameras installed in the mosque. Surprisingly, the cameras installed at Veerappa Gowda Circle and shops nearby were not working on the day. If cameras at the mosque were also not working, Muslims would have been blamed for the incident”, Mr. Afsar said.

He also wanted to know from the police why no action had been taken against BJP leaders though their videos instigating violence went viral. “The police should clarify what prompted them to delay taking action against them”, he added.

SDPI State committee member Riyaz Parangipet, Chikkamagaluru district president Azmat Pasha and secretary Sikandar Pasha were present in the press conference.