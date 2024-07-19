SDPI protest Vishalgad mosque destruction

Members of SDPI took out a protest march in Belagavi on Friday against the destruction of a mosque in Vishalgadh in Maharashtra allegedly by right-wing elements.

They walked from Kittur Channamma Circle to the Deputy Commissioner’s office shouting slogans against what they called violence against minorities and other vulnerable groups. They submitted a memorandum to the government and sought protection for religious places. They also sought an inquiry into the incident and punishment for the offenders.