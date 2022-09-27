SDPI office-bearer arrested in Hassan

A file photo of the Popular Front of India (PFI) office in Bengaluru. On September 22, National Investigation Agency (NIA) searched several places related to Popular Front of India (PFI) members across India. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Hassan police arrested Siddique Anemahal, president of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) unit, on September 27. The police took him into custody at Achangi village in Sakleshpur early in the morning.

Hassan Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar informed mediapersons that Siddique Anemahal had been arrested and produced before the executive magistrate under the preventive arrest sections of the Criminal Procedure Code.

It is said that the police arrested him on the basis of information that the SDPI would organise protests opposing the recent arrests of office-bearers of Popular Front of India (PFI).