SDPI office-bearer arrested in Hassan

Police arrested him on the basis of information that the SDPI would organise protests opposing the recent arrests of office-bearers of Popular Front of India (PFI)

The Hindu Bureau Hassan
September 27, 2022 10:34 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A file photo of the Popular Front of India (PFI) office in Bengaluru. On September 22, National Investigation Agency (NIA) searched several places related to Popular Front of India (PFI) members across India. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Hassan police arrested Siddique Anemahal, president of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) unit, on September 27. The police took him into custody at Achangi village in Sakleshpur early in the morning.

Hassan Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar informed mediapersons that Siddique Anemahal had been arrested and produced before the executive magistrate under the preventive arrest sections of the Criminal Procedure Code.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

It is said that the police arrested him on the basis of information that the SDPI would organise protests opposing the recent arrests of office-bearers of Popular Front of India (PFI).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Articles

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app