SDPI activists stage protest

Activists of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) staged a protest in the city on Saturday condemning the hike in the price of LPG cooking gas cylinders.

Addressing the protest meet, Salim Khan, president of SDPI district unit, said that the recent hike of around ₹145 per non-subsidised LPG cylinder proves that the BJP government at the Centre has failed to tame inflation.

He said that, by failing to prevent the price hike, the government has betrayed the families that had voluntarily surrendered their subsidised LPG connections by responding to its ‘Give it up’ campaign.

‘Hasty decisions’

He said that the owners of food outlets that depend on non-subsidised LPG cylinders for their business will suffer from this steep hike. Alleging that the Centre has failed to manage the economy in a proper manner, he said that the “hasty decisions” on demonetisation and implementation of Goods and Services Tax have left the economy in a state of disarray. He said the Centre has failed to take measures to resolve the crises created by economic slowdown.

The protesters submitted a memorandum to the office of Deputy Commissioner in this regard.