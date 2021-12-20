SDMIMD signs MoU with TCS

MYSURU

20 December 2021 01:53 IST

Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute for Management Development (SDMIMD) signed an MoU with software major TCS for educational partnership here recently.

D. Veerendra Heggade, chairman, Institute and Dharmadhikari of Dharmasthala, said SDMIMD can make use of the expertise and strengths of TCS and work towards development of overall managerial awareness and exposure of the students. A release said the MoU was signed recently and all students of SDMIM stand to gain a practical touch from TCS and coupled with ethos and practices imparted, the results were bound to be of great value to the corporate and business community.

Dr. Heggade said practical exposure and value-added support from corporate bodies will always be welcome and TCS is a world-renowned organisation with a high quality of professional practices and students should harness this opportunity.

Advertising

Advertising

Ravindra Kembhavi, Head Sales and Chief Education Evangelist, TCSiON, said the programme focuses on bringing industry experts to academia and will be a value addition to their course. Earlier, the second convocation of the one-year PG certificate in management was held. The PGCM programme was launched during the silver jubilee celebration of the institute in 2019 which is designed for industry readiness and professional growth in the corporate world. Dr. Heggade awarded PGCM certificates to three eligible candidates of PGCM 2020-21 batch.

He shared the background behind the launch of the programme. The faculty at SDMIMD have put together a curriculum and pedagogy for this one-year programme which differentiates itself from the two-year programme and yet retains the basic tenets of the Dharmasthala ethos – excellence blended with high values, said Dr. Heggade.