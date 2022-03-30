SDMIMD convocation on March 31

March 30, 2022 18:28 IST

The 27th annual convocation of Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute for Management Development (SDMIMD) will be held on Thursday.

M.V. Sunil, Head – Academic Administration, SDMIMD, Mysuru said Pankajam Sridevi, Managing Director, Commonwealth Bank of Australia (India), will be the chief guest and will deliver the convocation address.

Advertising

Advertising

D. VeerendraHeggade, Dharmadhikari of Shri Kshethra Dharmasthala, and the Chairman, SDMIMD, Mysuru, will preside and the governing board members of the institute will be present.

During the convocation, the institute will be awarding the Post-Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) to 177 students of the 2020-2022 batch. Sanjana Vijaykumar, the topper, has secured two gold medals. In all, nine gold medals have been shared by 3 boys and 4 girls who have excelled in various areas of specialisation.

N.R. Parasuraman, director of the Institute, will present the annual report and highlight the activities and achievements of the institute during the academic year 2021-22.