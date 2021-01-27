SDMIMD certificate programme convocation held

Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute for Management Development (SDMIMD) organised the first annual convocation of the Post-Graduate Certificate in Management (PGCM) Program for the 2020-21 batch through virtual mode on Wednesday.

Dharmadhikari of Shri Kshethra Dharmasthala and Chairman of SDMIMD D. Veerendra Heggade, presided over the function and delivered the convocation address.

He said SDMIMD has been striving to build up overall personalities and character in the students who excel in their corporate or own ventures and advised them to concurrently uphold Indian values and ethos.

Speaking on the changing vistas of higher education, Mr. Heggade opined that New Education Policy (NEP) has several postulates, which are practised by Dharmasthala group of institutions ever since it forayed into education.

He stressed on the educational system which upholds Indian values and the Indian spirit for integrity, reverence, gratitude, and social responsibility. Advising the graduating students Mr. Heggade said ‘young managers should have temperamental framework in leading a life of fulfilment and the same time be successful in their avocations’.

He awarded the Post Graduate Certificate in Management (PGCM) to 11 students of the AICTE-approved batch and gave awayed the Gold Medal for Overall Excellent Performance to Bhargav G. Upadhyay.

N.R. Parasuraman, Director of the Institute, presented a brief report highlighting the activities and achievements of the Institute in the past year. H. Gayathi, Deputy Director and Chairperson, PGCM programme, Governing Board members and others were present.