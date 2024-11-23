SDMCET to host South Zone Inter University Badminton event for women in Dharwad from Tuesday

SDM College of Engineering and Technology (SDMCET), Dharwad, in collaboration with Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi, will organise the South Zone Inter-University Women’s Badminton Tournament from November 26 to 28 in Dharwad.

Addressing presspersons in Dharwad on Saturday, SDMCET principal Ramesh Chakrasali said that over 600 athletes and around 200 coaches from 100 universities from across Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal, Telangana and Karnataka will participate in the tournament.

The inaugural ceremony of the sports meet is scheduled to take place at 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the SDMCET auditorium.

Prof. Chakrasali said that Vice-Chancellor of VTU S. Vidyashankar, secretary of SDM Education Society Jeevandhar Kumar, badminton players Mridula Prabhu, M. Vijaykumar and Vice-Chancellor of SDM University Niranjan Kumar will be chief guests for the inaugural ceremony.

The tournament will be held from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the District Indoor Stadium in Dharwad and SDM College Indoor Stadium.

He said that P.V. Rao and Suresh will be the referees for the tournament which is being held with the assistance of Canara Bank and Karnataka Bank.

The college has made all the necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of the tournament. Free accommodation and meals will be provided to the participants, he said.