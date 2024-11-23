 />

November 23, 2024e-Paper

SDMCET to host South Zone Inter University Badminton event for women in Dharwad from Tuesday

Published - November 23, 2024 07:53 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

SDM College of Engineering and Technology (SDMCET), Dharwad, in collaboration with Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi, will organise the South Zone Inter-University Women’s Badminton Tournament from November 26 to 28 in Dharwad.

Addressing presspersons in Dharwad on Saturday, SDMCET principal Ramesh Chakrasali said that over 600 athletes and around 200 coaches from 100 universities from across Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal, Telangana and Karnataka will participate in the tournament.

The inaugural ceremony of the sports meet is scheduled to take place at 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the SDMCET auditorium.

Prof. Chakrasali said that Vice-Chancellor of VTU S. Vidyashankar, secretary of SDM Education Society Jeevandhar Kumar, badminton players Mridula Prabhu, M. Vijaykumar and Vice-Chancellor of SDM University Niranjan Kumar will be chief guests for the inaugural ceremony.

The tournament will be held from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the District Indoor Stadium in Dharwad and SDM College Indoor Stadium.

He said that P.V. Rao and Suresh will be the referees for the tournament which is being held with the assistance of Canara Bank and Karnataka Bank.

The college has made all the necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of the tournament. Free accommodation and meals will be provided to the participants, he said.

Published - November 23, 2024 07:53 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.