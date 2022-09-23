SDMCET 12th Graduation Day in Dharwad today

The Hindu Bureau HUBBALLI
September 23, 2022 19:29 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara College of Engineering and Technology (SDMCET), Dharwad, will be holding the 12th Graduation Day on its premises on Saturday, at 11 a.m., Principal of SDMCET K. Gopinath told presspersons in Dharwad on Friday. D.K. Subramanian from IISc will deliver the keynote address. Vice-Chancellor of SDM University Niranjan Kumar will preside over it, while SDME Secretary Jeevandhar Kumar will be the chief guest. In all, 800 students will be receiving various degrees during the Graduation Day, he said and added that Veerendra Heggade Gold Medal for the topper will be awarded to Adarsh Shanbhag. The college has received World Bank funding worth ₹15 crore and it has sponsored research projects work ₹3 crore. The college has also bagged the Manthan 2022 business plan from FKCCI.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app