SDMCET 12th Graduation Day in Dharwad today

Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara College of Engineering and Technology (SDMCET), Dharwad, will be holding the 12th Graduation Day on its premises on Saturday, at 11 a.m., Principal of SDMCET K. Gopinath told presspersons in Dharwad on Friday. D.K. Subramanian from IISc will deliver the keynote address. Vice-Chancellor of SDM University Niranjan Kumar will preside over it, while SDME Secretary Jeevandhar Kumar will be the chief guest. In all, 800 students will be receiving various degrees during the Graduation Day, he said and added that Veerendra Heggade Gold Medal for the topper will be awarded to Adarsh Shanbhag. The college has received World Bank funding worth ₹15 crore and it has sponsored research projects work ₹3 crore. The college has also bagged the Manthan 2022 business plan from FKCCI.