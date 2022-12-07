SDMC reverses fortunes of Thirthahalli school that was once on verge of closure with only 4 students

December 07, 2022 11:52 am | Updated 11:53 am IST - Thirthahalli (Shivamogga)

The Government Urdu Higher Primary School in Thirthahalli taluk, which was once on the verge of closure with only four students, has become one of the schools with the highest student strength, thanks to the active participation of parents and residents of this town in the Malnad region of Karnataka.

In 2009, the school had only four students, but five teachers. There were reports that it could be closed any time. At that time, a new team took over the School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC), well-prepared to face the challenges of achieving the goal of strengthening the school.

Initially, they introduced education in English medium, besides beginning pre-primary classes (LKG & UKG).

“As we started to provide education in English medium, parents who had sent their children to private schools paying high fees, started to look at our school,” said Parvez Ahmed, president of the SDMC, who was then a member of the committee.

The old building was decades old. There were chances of some portions of the structure collapsing. With the help of former Education Minister Kimmane Ratnakar, who had represented Thirthahalli in the legislative Assembly, the SDMC got ₹50 lakhs for a new building. Tanvir Sait, another former Education Minister, arranged for a grant of another ₹25 lakh. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, who now represents the constituency, helped the school with a grant of ₹21 lakh. Besides government funds, the committee managed to raise over ₹20 lakh.

A non-government organisation Peace Welfare Trust, which includes some members of the SDMC, contributed funds and infrastructure for the school. Students from class 1 to 7 get midday meals from the Karnataka Government. CCTV cameras have been installed in the corridors and classrooms. A computer laboratory has been set up.

The SDMC pays salaries to guest teachers and helpers. “We collect a nominal fee from parents who can afford the same, and we bear the rest of the expenses,” said SDMC president Parvez Ahmed.

Now, the school has 222 students, including 58 in pre-primary classes, and 15 staff members comprising four regular teachers appointed by the State Government, eight guest teachers appointed by the SDMC, and three helpers.

The school insists that students speak only in Kannada or English on the campus.

“Students with Urdu as their mother tongue hardly get a chance to speak in Kannada at home. We do not wish our students to lack in Kannada proficiency. Hence, we discourage students from speaking in Urdu on the campus, except in Urdu language class,” said the SDMC president.

The active participation of the SDMC over the years has motivated the staff.

“With the active support of the SDMC and the parents, the school is doing very well. Our school has got the highest strength among government schools in the town,” said Poornima Umesh, headmistress of the school.