SDMC members lock school in Belagavi district seeking headmaster’s transfer

Members of a School Development and Management Committee (SDMC) locked the government primary school in Tangadi village near Athani of Belagavi district on Wednesday seeking the transfer of the headmaster. Schools are set to reopen on Thursday.

The SDMC members said that there have been several complaints against headmaster M.S. Chougale, including absenteeism and quarrels with other teachers.

They said that they have filed several complaints with the Block Education Officer but in vain. They threatened not to open the lock unless alternative arrangements are made.