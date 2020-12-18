SDM University to adopt 10 govt. schools in Dharwad

HUBBALLI

Varsity to facilitate their overall development in a phased manner

Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara (SDM) University, Dharwad, which is celebrating its second anniversary, will adopt at least 10 government primary schools within Dharwad district to facilitate their overall development in a phased manner.

Giving details of the second anniversary of the university in Dharwad on Friday, Vice-Chancellor Niranjan Kumar said that they had already identified some schools and collected information regarding their requirements.

“We plan to facilitate the overall development in a phased manner over three to four years. Depending on the requirement of each school we plan to provide basic amenities, infrastructure, training for the teachers and holding workshops for the students. The objective is to ensure that the students of get benefits,” he said.

Dr. Niranjan Kumar said that initially they would be focussing on nearby schools in and around Dharwad. He also said that the university would also take up another project to provide training in ‘basic life support’ to all the staff of various institutions in and around Dharwad to help them tackle emergencies.

Dr. Niranjan Kumar said that the university was established as a State private university as per the Karnataka State University Act on December 19, 2018 and was already ranked No. 1 among emerging universities at the antional level in a survey by Outlook-ICare.

In the first two years, the university had taken up several CSR projects. He said that in the fight against COVID-19, SDM Hospital treated nearly 2,000 patients and conducted tests on 15,000 patients.

Dr. Niranjan Kumar said that the university had successfully conducted paperless examinations by providing e-pads to students to write examinations. The hospital too had adapted digitalisation extensively, he said.

Pro Vice-Chancellor (Admn.) V. Jeevandhar Kumar said that the university planned to start more superspecialty courses, fellowships programmes, and to set up a radiotherapy and cancer research centre.

Pro Vice-Chancellor (Academics) S.K. Joshi, Registrar Lt. Col. U.S. Dinesh (rtd) were present.

The second anniversary celebrations of the university will be held on Saturday at 12.30 p.m. at ‘Ishaavaasyam’ of SDM Hospital. Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade will release the university newsletter while Nodal Officer for COVID-19 V. Ravi will deliver the university oration (virtual) on ‘living with the virus’.