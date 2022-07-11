SDM University ties up with IIT Madras

Special Correspondent July 11, 2022 20:35 IST

Under the MoU, work will be taken up in Advanced Research on Vascular Physiology

Representatives of Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara University, Sattur, Dharwad, and IIT Madras during the signing of the MoU in Dharwad. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara University, Sattur, Dharwad, has signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with IIT Madras for taking up collaborative research in Advanced Research on Vascular Physiology. Under the MoU, IIT Madras will develop a customised prototype of ARTSEN Plus device, an innovative non-invasive vascular ageing analyser, designed at the Healthcare Technology Innovation Centre (HTIC), IIT Madras, for the Yoga and Vascular Physiology Research Laboratory of SDM University and provide technical support for research. At a formal function at SDM University in Dharwad recently, Vice-Chancellor of the University Niranjan Kumar, Jayaraj Joseph of Electrical Engineering Department and Nabeel P.M., lead research scientist at HTIC, IIT Madras, exchanged the documents. The collaborative research team at SDM University will generate normative data (normal reference values) for vascular stiffness and central blood pressure in Indian population and will study the protective effects of yoga on vascular ageing. During the signing and exchange of the MoU, Director of Administration of SDM University Saketh Shetty, Pro Vice-Chancellors S.K. Joshi and V. Jeevandhar Kumar, Principal Rathnamala Desai, Satish G. Patil and Vittal Khode and others were present.



