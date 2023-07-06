ADVERTISEMENT

SDM University honours three senior doctors

July 06, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Eminent doctors U.S. Dinesh, Subhash K. Deshpande and Shrirang V. Torgal being felicitated by SDM University in Dharwad recently. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Three eminent doctors U.S. Dinesh, Subhash K. Deshpande and Shrirang V. Torgal were felicitated by SDM University in a programme organised as part of Doctors Day celebrations in Dharwad recently.

Vice-Chancellor of SDM University Niranjan Kumar, Executive Director Padmalatha Niranjan and other dignitaries honoured the three doctors who have made a name in their respective specialties and have been associated with SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital since its inception.

Addressing a gathering, Dr. Niranjan Kumar said that the good work of doctors should be appreciated always as they not only treat patients but also teach medical students.

Dr. Niranjan Kumar recalled the contribution of the doctors associated with the medical college from its beginning. Elaborating on the significance of the services of doctors, he said that while healing others, the doctors also healed themselves.

Dr. Niranjan Kumar also stressed the need for the doctors to maintain a balance between their professional life and personal life.

Responding to the felicitation, Dr. Dinesh, Dr. Subhash Deshpande and Dr. ShrirangTorgal shared their experiences and recalled their long association with SDM University.

Pro Vice-Chancellors S.K. Joshi and Jeevandhar Kumar, Finance Officer V.G. Prabhu, Registrar Chidendra M. Shettar and Director Administration Saketh Shetty and others were present, a release said.

