Karnataka

SDM-IMD convocation put off

The 25th annual convocation of Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute for Management Development scheduled on Thursday on the institute campus has been postponed in view of the precautionary measures following the outbreak of COVID-19 and to comply with the State government of Karnataka’s directive, a release said here.

The event attracts corporates, parents of the graduating batch from different States and the academics associated with the institute.

