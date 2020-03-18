SDM-IMD convocation put off

The 25th annual convocation of Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute for Management Development scheduled on Thursday on the institute campus has been postponed in view of the precautionary measures following the outbreak of COVID-19 and to comply with the State government of Karnataka’s directive, a release said here.
The event attracts corporates, parents of the graduating batch from different States and the academics associated with the institute.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.