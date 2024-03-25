SDM-IMD convocation in Mysuru on April 5

March 25, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Mysuru

The 29th Annual Convocation of Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute for Management Development (SDMIMD) will be held on April 5 at the institute campus at 3 p.m. Sanjay Koul, Chairman and Managing Director, Timken India Limited will be the chief guest for the convocation and will deliver the convocation address.

D. Veerendra Heggade, Dharmadhikari of Shri Kshethra Dharmasthala, and the Chairman, Governing Board of SDMIMD, Mysuru will preside over the Convocation. The governing board members of the Institute will be present.

During convocation, the institute will award the Post-Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) to the outgoing students of the 2022-2024 batch. Further, students who have excelled in specialisation areas will receive gold medals from the chief guest. In addition, there will be two more coveted awards- the Chairman’s Gold Medal for overall best academic performance and the Ankur Gupta memorial Gold medal for Overall Best performance, a press release said here.

Lt. Col. Prasad S.N., Director of the Institute will be presenting the annual report stating the activities and achievements of the Institute during the academic year 2023-24, the release said

