ADVERTISEMENT

SDM-IMD convocation in Mysuru on April 5

March 25, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Mysuru

The Hindu Bureau

The 29th Annual Convocation of Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute for Management Development (SDMIMD) will be held on April 5 at the institute campus at 3 p.m. Sanjay Koul, Chairman and Managing Director, Timken India Limited will be the chief guest for the convocation and will deliver the convocation address.

D. Veerendra Heggade, Dharmadhikari of Shri Kshethra Dharmasthala, and the Chairman, Governing Board of SDMIMD, Mysuru will preside over the Convocation. The governing board members of the Institute will be present.

During convocation, the institute will award the Post-Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) to the outgoing students of the 2022-2024 batch. Further, students who have excelled in specialisation areas will receive gold medals from the chief guest. In addition, there will be two more coveted awards- the Chairman’s Gold Medal for overall best academic performance and the Ankur Gupta memorial Gold medal for Overall Best performance, a press release said here.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Lt. Col. Prasad S.N., Director of the Institute will be presenting the annual report stating the activities and achievements of the Institute during the academic year 2023-24, the release said

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US