SDM IMD convocation held

April 05, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - MYSURU

In all, 172 students graduated and received the Post Graduate Diploma in Management from the SDM Institute for Management Development, here on Friday.

While 171 students belonged to the 2022-24 batch, one student belonged to the 2021-23 batch.

Sanjay Koul, chairman and MD, Timken India Ltd., was the chief guest and distributed the certificates to the passing out students.

He told the fresh graduates that there will be pressure in the initial few years of their career in the corporate world but it should be construed as a learning experience and urged them not to be overpowered by pressure situation.

Dharmadhikari Sri Veerendra Heggade, chairman of SDM IMD said that the emphasis was not only on academic excellence but ethics, values, and social responsibility.

“It is a matter of pride for the alma mater that several alumni of SDMIMD hold responsible and high positions in the industry and society, are successful entrepreneurs and are held in regard for hard work and integrity,” he added.

He said the pursuit of PGDM or MBA is not merely about acquiring knowledge; it is about honing one’s skills, broadening perspectives, and cultivating the mindset of a leader.

On the institutional tie-ups, Mr. Heggade said SDMIMD has tied up with foreign institutions and universities, student, and faculty exchanges as well as collaborative research and expressed hope that student research would become a trend in SDMIMD along with faculty research.

He said SDMIMD in the past few years has taken major steps for securing international recognition by well-known accreditation agencies as international bench marking of the Institute will reflect on the students learning.

Mr. Heggade said in a world grappling with complex challenges- from climate change and income inequality to geopolitical instability and technological disruption, the role of business leaders has never been more critical.