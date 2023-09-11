ADVERTISEMENT

SDM Dental College to organise oral and maxillofacial surgeons conference in Dharwad from Thursday

September 11, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara University will organise the 10th Annual State Conference of Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons India-Karnataka Chapter on SDM Dental College Campus in Dharwad from September 14 to 16.

The conference will offer a platform for young surgeons to learn, grow and make meaningful contributions to the profession as well as enable knowledge exchange, networking and collaborative discussions among maxillofacial surgeons across all ages.

Around 350-400 delegates have registered for this conference from Maxillofacial Surgery community practising in major units and hospitals across Karnataka, including surgeons, surgical residents and renowned speakers.

The conference will include special talks delivered by distinguished speakers in various areas of expertise. It includes a series of pre-conference courses specially designed for residents and young maxillofacial surgeons. These courses will offer valuable learning opportunities and hands-on experiences to help early-career professionals enhance their skills and knowledge.

SDM College of Dental Sciences and Hospital and SDM Craniofacial Unit, a constituent unit of the university, will be hosting the event.

