HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

SDM Dental College to organise oral and maxillofacial surgeons conference from Thursday

September 11, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara University will organise the 10th Annual State Conference of Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons India-Karnataka Chapter on SDM Dental College Campus from September 14 to 16.

The conference will offer a platform for young surgeons to learn, grow and make meaningful contributions to the profession as well as enable knowledge exchange, networking and collaborative discussions among maxillofacial surgeons across all ages.

Around 350-400 delegates have registered for this conference from Maxillofacial Surgery community practising in major units and hospitals across Karnataka, including surgeons, surgical residents and renowned speakers.

The conference will include special talks delivered by distinguished speakers in various areas of expertise. It includes a series of pre-conference courses specially designed for residents and young maxillofacial surgeons. These courses will offer valuable learning opportunities and hands-on experiences to help early-career professionals enhance their skills and knowledge.

SDM College of Dental Sciences and Hospital and SDM Craniofacial Unit, a constituent unit of the university, will be hosting the event.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.