SDM College launches digi-lock facility, uploads e-lectures

Students at Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheswara College, an autonomous institution under Mangalore University, at Ujire can henceforth store their educational documents in a digital platform, SDM Digi-lock, launched recently.

The facility has been made available to students from the 2019-20 batch onwards. With this the students can preserve their marks cards, certificates and other records in the digital form.

“Every record of an individual student will be made available in the protected server of the institution. There is also a provision to provide PDF copies of all documents,” secretary of SDM Educational Society B. Yashovarma said in a release.

Students can get their original documents by entering separate user name and password through the institution’s website and the new mobile app developed for the same purpose. Graduates can get certificates of educational qualification from anywhere across the globe and use them for government administrative requirements.

“It is a reliable source of systematic digitalised preservation which also protects all documents from manipulation. The Digi-lock is eco-friendly with online authentication of certifying so that students need not take printout of the records. But options have been given to take printout as well,” Mr. Yashovarma, former principal of the college, said.

The college video-recorded 1,000 lecture sessions during the lockdown and has uploaded 800 of them on the YouTube channel.

The e-lectures differ from the traditional method of taking class for one hour. Each e-lecture session lasts from 8 to 10 minutes. This module consists of PPT, digital board and other teaching aids which attract students to perceive the syllabus topic comprehensively. It is an asynchronous learning method in which students can rewind audio-visual texts from anywhere around the globe. It is useful for both regular and non-participant class students.

The e-lectures are not only for the undergraduate and post-graduate students of the college but also for those who are pursuing their studies in other government and private colleges in different parts of the country. The lectures which are available through the online ‘SDM E-Resource’ channel cover Arts, Science and Commerce streams.

In the coming days, the society intends to record lectures related to Naturopathy and Engineering streams and make them accessible freely to students on the same online platform.

In another move, the college has converted its annual magazine, Manisha, into electronic mode and its PDF copy is shared among students. In addition, PDF copies of annual editions, journals and wall papers are made available for the students through new media platforms including mobiles, tabs, e-readers and laptop.

Launching the initiatives, society president D. Veerendra Heggade said: “The college has unveiled innovative initiatives to enable students face different challenges of the forthcoming competitive world. It is done by ensuring a digitally enriched qualitative educational system, based on eco-friendly perspectives.”