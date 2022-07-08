SDM Ayurveda College in Hassan gets anatomage table

Anatomage table, a virtual 3D dissection unit, helps medical students understand human anatomy

SDM College of Ayurveda in Hassan has procured an anatomage table, a virtual 3D dissection unit, for teaching anatomy to students. The facility will be inaugurated by D. Veerendra Heggade, Chancellor of SDM University, on July 9.

Dr. Prasanna N. Rao, principal of the college, told mediapersons that the anatomage table is essential for teaching human anatomy to students of medicine. The table costs about ₹3 crore. It would carry 3D images of different cadavers of various health conditions. “The table is such that by clicking on the screen, one can go deeper into the body, layer by layer, to understand its structure and functioning. We have procured the unit in order to impart a modern touch to the study of ayurveda,” he said.

The unit would serve as a tool for study, but would not replace the dissection of actual dead bodies in medical colleges. “Students will continue to dissect bodies. However, this tool offers them scope for understanding the status of human beings with different medical conditions,” he said.

Graduation ceremony on July 9

The 25 th graduation ceremony will be organised on the college campus on July 9 at 11 a.m. As many as 230 students will get their degrees. D. Veerendra Heggade, Chancellor of SDM University, will preside. M.R. Ravi Kumar, Registrar of RGUHS, Dr. Ahalya Sharma, Chairperson of Board of Studies, RGUHS and others will participate, said Dr. Rao.