SDM Ayurveda College in Hassan bags 41 ranks in final year exams

March 14, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - Hassan

The students of Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara College of Ayurveda in Hassan have bagged 41 ranks in the final year MD/MS (Ayu) examinations held in November 2022 that was conducted by Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, March 14, the college said that the Ayurveda colleges set up by the SDM Educational Society of Ujire have bagged 49% of the ranks. Of the total 133 ranks, the college in Hassan bagged 41 ranks and the college in Udupi bagged 24 ranks. The students of Hassan College bagged first places in six disciplines.

The ranks will be presented at the 25 th annual convocation of the university. Veerendra Heggade, Dharmadhikari of Dharmasthala, congratulated the rank holders, Dr. Prasanna N. Rao, principal of the college and the faculty of the college for the achievement.