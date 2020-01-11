SDCC women’s wing stages protest

Alleging that the NDA government at the Centre has failed to control the prices of essential commodities, activists of the women’s wing of the Shivamogga District Congress Committee (SDCC) staged a protest in the city on Friday.

The protesters expressed their ire by wearing a garland made of onions, the price of which has swelled recently. They drew rangoli patterns on the road at Gopi Circle and cooked food with firewood as a token of protest.

Addressing the meet, Anitha Kumari, ZP member, expressed displeasure that, the prices of domestic LPG cylinders and petrol that were moving upwards over the past few days have burnt a big hole in the pockets of the common people. The hike in fuel price has resulted in a corresponding increase in the prices of other essential commodities. Onion and other food products have also become unaffordable for the common people, she said.

Ms. Kumari expressed displeasure that the Centre has failed to arrest inflation and address the problems of unemployment and economic slowdown. Functionaries of the Congress Vijayalakshmi Patil, Suvarna Nagaraj took part in the protest.