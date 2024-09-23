Sculptures play a crucial role in interpreting civilization and culture: Mahadevappa

Sculptures are crucial in interpreting history, civilization, and culture, said Minister for Social Welfare and Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C Mahadevappa.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was speaking after inaugurating a sculpture camp organised by Karnataka Shilpakala Academy, Bengaluru, and Sub-Committee of Mysuru Dasara 2024 on Fine Arts and Handicrafts by symbolically chiselling a stone on the premises of Chamarajendra Government College for Visual Arts in Siddharthanagar in Mysuru on Monday.

A total of ten well-known sculptors from different parts of the State are participating as resource persons in the ten-day-long sculpture camp organised on the theme of the freedom movement, freedom fighters, and importance of Indian Constitution.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Mr. Mahadevappa said people, who were ignorant about civilization and culture, would not be able to create sculptures and handcrafts. He also cited B.R. Ambedkar’s statement that “people, who are not aware of history, will not be able to create history”. When sculpture is an art that reflects culture, he emphasised the need for a sculptor to know the history before creating the work of art.

While the sculptures of well-known sculptor Jakanachari remain “alive”, the carvings at the temples of Somanathpur, Belur, and Halebid narrate a story of their history. “The sculptures tell us about the country’s history, including our culture, customs, and attires,” he said.

Mr. Mahadevappa called upon the artists to study more and create sculptures that convey the truth about the country’s history to the younger generation while upholding India’s rich culture and traditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Minister and MLA representing Narasimharaja Assembly constituency in Mysuru Tanveer Sait, who presided over the inaugural function, said the sculptures should be so “alive” that they appear to speak to the viewer.

To encourage students of CAVA, Mr. Sait suggested that the artefacts produced by them could be considered for use as mementos to be given during Dasara festival.

Mr. Sait also felt that competitions in paintings, sculptures and handicrafts could be held for students of schools and colleges so that their interest in these arts will increase.

Commissioner of Department of Archeology, Heritage and Museums A. Devaraju said the camp was open to the general public for participation.

Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Mysuru Zilla Panchayat’s Chief Executive Officer K.M. Gayathri, Karnataka Shilpakala Academy president M.C. Ramesh were also present on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.