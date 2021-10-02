Sculptor Yogiraj Shilpi dead

Well-known sculptor B.S. Yogiraj Shilpi has died at a private hospital in Mysuru.

A recipient of many awards including ‘Amarashilpi Jakanachari’ and Rajyothsava awards, Mr. Yogiraj Shilpi, 70, was undergoing treatment in the hospital for the injuries he suffered during a recent road mishap when he passed away on Thursday night.

He had fallen from a scooter on Lalitha Mahal Road on September 25. He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

His last rites were performed on Friday in his native village Kebbehundi in T. Narsipura near here.

A resident of Chamaraja Road in Fort Mohalla, Mr. Yogiraj Shilpi had trained several students in the art of sculpting for the last 40 years at Brahmashri Shilpakala school set up by his father and sculptor B. Basavanna Shilpi.

Prominent among his works is the seven-and-a-half ft. tall idol of Yoga Narasimha at Saligrama in Mysuru district, statue of Siddalingeshwara at Yediyur in Tumakuru, seven-and-a-half ft. statue of Mahatma Gandhi at University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Bengaluru, an eight-ft.-tall Sri Venkateshwara idol at Venkateshwara Temple and Shivabalayogi statue in Bengaluru.