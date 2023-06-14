Sculptor Venkatachalapathi breathes life into his work, says critic Shamsundar Bidarkundi

June 14, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Using a distinct technique, sculptor Venkatachalapathi is able to breathe life into his sculptures and by capturing his life’s journey in words and pictures, he has produced a rare book, which is of great inspiration to several young artists, writer and critic Shamsundar Bidarkundi has said.

He was speaking at the re-release of Jakanachari award winner and sculptor Venkatachalapathi’s autobiography, Nanna Jeevana Shilpa (My life’s sculpture), at a programme organised by Kala Mandala in Dharwad on Wednesday.

Mr. Bidarkundi said that the reason why the sculptures of great personalities made by Venkatachalapathi looked life like is that he did a thorough study not only of the person but also of history before venturing into making the sculpture.

He said that Venkatachalapathi is a great artist because he chose to remain undeterred by the disarray in society and disorder in the government system and consequently, he has been able to bring out the beauty of humanity around him.

“He worked in a muddled system but came out of it when he found that his creative freedom is being restricted,” he said.

Mr. Bidarkundi said that the sculptor’s autobiography has extensively captured his childhood, village, his struggle, his success, the role of his mentors and friends and many more related issues, which can be of great inspiration to the younger generation.

He also stressed the need for patronage for art and artists, while emphasising the need for the rich to part with a portion of their earnings for patronising fine arts. He also urged the young fine arts students who were present to take lessons from the sculptor’s life to emerge as successful artists.

Sculptor Venkatachalapathi briefly spoke on his life and his journey of becoming a sculptor.

Presiding over the function, trustee of Kala Mandala G.C. Tallur said that everyone’s life begins as a stone and it goes on to become a sculpture because of one’s perseverance in the chosen field.

He urged fine arts students to learn to study the sculptures, watch them keenly to understand the techniques and nuances on their way to becoming good sculptors.

Secretary of Kala Mandala Madhu Desai, trustees Ashok Satappanavar, Abhishekh Desai, Mahanthesh Hiremath and artists Gayatri Desai, K. Shankar and others were present.

On the occasion, a documentary brought out on Venkatachalapathi, who is also former president of Shilpakala Academy, was also screened.

