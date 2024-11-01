Sculptor Krishna Naik has to face probe for ‘shoddy work’ on Parashurama statue in Karkala theme park: Karnataka High Court  

Bengaluru-based artist Krishna Naik, who made the Prashurama statue for a theme park situated at Bailur in Karkala taluk of Udupi district, will have to face investigation for carrying out a “shoddy work”, by improperly aligning the statue, even though it has been sculpted using bronze metal as per the contract, said the High Court of Karnataka.

The National Institute of Technology (NITK), Suratkal, has certified about the metal used, but that would not absolve Mr. Naik of any investigation, as a “shoddy statue” was sculpted in a hurried manner, the court said.

Also, the court observed: “The sculpture did not have the strength to stand, as the alignment was completely erroneous. Though the petitioner was entrusted with the work of sculpting the statue scientifically according to the specification and within the time frame... he has done a shoddy job, prima facie. The shoddy job is still being redone.”

Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order while dismissing the petition filed by Mr. Naik, who had questioned the criminal case registered against him based on a complaint lodged by one Krishna Shetty of Nallur in Karkala.

Bronze used

However, the court said that “no fault can be found with the material used for the reason that bronze is not an independent material. It is an alloy. An alloy, is known, as an amalgam of independent metals.”

“Therefore, bronze to become an alloy, can contain copper, zinc, tin, and several other independent materials. The maximum component of any bronze alloy is copper is in scientific domain. The maximum independent metal in the case at hand, is also copper. The NITK has confirmed the presence of copper (80%) and zinc (20%) in the statue sculpted by the petitioner,” the court said.

Still not completed

The court noted that work on alignment of statue is not complete even today, a year after it was removed for carrying out the work. “It is fortunate that the statue did not fall after its inauguration threatening the lives of common people,” the court observed, while noticing that the statue was prepared in a hurried manner.

Pointing out that ₹1.25 crore had been paid to Mr. Naik of the total amount of ₹1.8 crore, the court said the amount paid is public money and it needs investigation in the least, as to why the petitioner has done a shoddy job, notwithstanding huge sums of money being paid, the court said.