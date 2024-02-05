Scuffle over cutting a tree, Holehonnu police arrest four people

February 05, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - Shivamogga

Tension prevailed for some time at Jambaraghatta village near Holehonnur in Bhadravati taluk on Sunday night following a scuffle over cutting a tree.

Ravi, 20, wanted to cut a tree as he wanted a piece of wood to tie his sheep. A few local people opposed him. This led to a heated argument and a scuffle.

Many people gathered in front of Holehonnur police station, demanding the arrest of those who allegedly assaulted Ravi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar informed the media on Monday that a case had been booked by Hole Honnur Police and four people had been arrested.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.