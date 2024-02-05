Scuffle over cutting a tree, Holehonnu police arrest four people

February 05, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - Shivamogga

Tension prevailed for some time at Jambaraghatta village near Holehonnur in Bhadravati taluk on Sunday night following a scuffle over cutting a tree.

Ravi, 20, wanted to cut a tree as he wanted a piece of wood to tie his sheep. A few local people opposed him. This led to a heated argument and a scuffle.

Many people gathered in front of Holehonnur police station, demanding the arrest of those who allegedly assaulted Ravi.

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar informed the media on Monday that a case had been booked by Hole Honnur Police and four people had been arrested.