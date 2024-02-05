GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Scuffle over cutting a tree, Holehonnu police arrest four people

February 05, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Tension prevailed for some time at Jambaraghatta village near Holehonnur in Bhadravati taluk on Sunday night following a scuffle over cutting a tree.

Ravi, 20, wanted to cut a tree as he wanted a piece of wood to tie his sheep. A few local people opposed him. This led to a heated argument and a scuffle.

Many people gathered in front of Holehonnur police station, demanding the arrest of those who allegedly assaulted Ravi.

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar informed the media on Monday that a case had been booked by Hole Honnur Police and four people had been arrested.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.